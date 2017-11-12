On This Day in Football: First ever Manchester Derby kicks off, Bican scores yet again

On this day in 1881, Manchester United and Manchester City played the first ever Manchester Derby.
West Gorton (St Mark’s), who would later become City, hosted Newton Heath, who would later become United. Newton Heath won by three goals to nil in a match that the Ashton Reporter described as ‘a pleasant game’.
United of course have had the upper hand not only in this fixture but in English football in general, having won the top flight for a record twenty times and lifting the European Cup on three occasions. But City, with the financial backing of the Abu Dhabi United Group, have established themselves as one of the best teams on the planet. The Blue Mancunians pipped United to win their first ever Premier League and third overall league title in dramatic fashion in the 2011/12 season.
Bican plays, Bican scores
On this day in 1939, legendary centre forward Josef Bican debuted for a third national team and scored a hat-trick, obviously.
Born in Vienna, Bican represented three national sides at international level – Austria, Czechoslovakia, and lastly, the Bohemia and Moravia Protectorate.
Bican possessed a keen eye for goal which is evident from his absolutely phenomenal goal scoring record. An impressive 52 goals in 49 appearances for Rapid Vienna and an astonishing 395 goals in 217 appearances for Slavia Prague is a testament to his genius.
During the Second World War, Bican turned down an offer from the Nazis to represent them at international level. Coincidentally, his hat-trick for Bohemia and Moravia came against Germany in a 4-4 draw.