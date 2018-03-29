On This Day in Football: Queen’s Park defy the odds, Scots make history

On this day in 1884, Queen’s Park football club became the first non-English side to appear in the final of the FA Cup before losing to Blackburn Rovers.
Founded in 1867, Queen’s Park are the oldest football club in Scotland. With the Scottish Football Association still a few years away from its founding, Queen’s Park joined the English FA in 1870 and competed in the FA Cup.
The 1883-84 season saw Queen’s Park wreak havoc up and down the country with a series of emphatic wins. Crewe Alexandra were crushed 10-0 away from home in the first round, Manchester City were demolished 15-0 before 7-1 and 6-1 victories over Oswestry Town and Aston Villa respectively.
Queen’s Park’s frighteningly good form was expected to continue in the final as well but Blackburn emerged 2-1 winners at the Kennington Oval in front of 12,000 fans.
The two sides met in the final the following year as well and Blackburn won the Cup for a second year running.
(Pictured above is the Blackburn side that won the FA Cup in 1884)
Scots make history
On this day, also in 1884, Scotland won the inaugural British Home Championship.
The Scots hosted Wales at Cathkin Park in Glasgow and although the Welsh took a 15th minute lead through the brilliantly named Robert Roberts, goals from Joseph Lindsay, Frank Shaw and a brace from John Kay ensured a 4-1 Scottish victory.
Scotland finished two points clear of second placed England in the final standings thus clinching the Championship.