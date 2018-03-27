On This Day in Football: Keegan makes second England debut, Cameroon lift Cup

On this day in 1999, Kevin Keegan took charge of England for the very first time in the 3-1 win over Poland in a Euro qualifier.
Played at Wembley in front of 74,000 people, England got off to a great start courtesy of a goal from Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes in the 11th minute. The young midfielder added another ten minutes later to establish a commanding 2-0 lead. The Poles pulled a goal back through Jerzy Brzeczek in the 29th minute as the two teams went into the break with England leading 2-1.
Scholes completed his hat-trick in the 70th minute with a deft finish, handing Keegan a very memorable debut victory as the new Three Lions boss.
England XI: David Seaman, Gary Neville, Sol Campbell, Martin Keown, Graeme Le Saux, David Beckham, Steve McManaman, Paul Scholes, Tim Sherwood, Andy Cole, Alan Shearer
Cameroon lift the Cup
On this day in 1988, Cameroon beat Nigeria 1-0 to win their second Africa Cup of Nations trophy.
Played at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco, the Cameroonians scored just one goal on the night thanks to a 55th minute penalty from defender Emmanuel Kunde.