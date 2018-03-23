On This Day in Football: City post record victory, Hampden Park hosts world record crowd

On this day in 1895, Manchester City posted their record league victory by beating Lincoln City 11-3.
City’s stunning win was also Lincoln’s record loss. But despite the Mancunians’ incredible form their league campaign was largely average. The club could only manage 14 wins, three draws and 13 losses and finished the season at ninth on the second division table.
Promotion to the top flight would have to wait for four years.
Record attendance at Hampden Park
On this day in 1912, England played Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow in front of a world record crowd of 127,307 fans.
Sheffield Wednesday’s Andrew Wilson gave the Scots the lead in the 7th minute but Sunderland’s George Holley produced a neat finish just six minutes later to bring the scores level.
The two teams went toe to toe with each other for the rest of the game but the match finished at 1-1.
Scotland XI: Jimmy Hay, Bobby Templeton, James Brownlie, James Eadie Gordon, Dave McLean, Alexander McNair, James Quinn, Charles B Thomson, Robert Walker, John Walker II, Andrew Wilson
England XI: Tim Williamson, Bob Crompton, Jesse Pennington, Tom Brittleton, Billy Wedlock, Harry Makepeace, George Wall, John Simpson, Bert Freeman, Frank Jefferis, George Holley