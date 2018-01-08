On This Day in Football: Anfield welcomes back the King, Togo attacked by terrorists

On this day in 2011, Kenny Dalglish took charge of Liverpool for the second time in his career, replacing Roy Hodgson.
A club legend, Dalglish’s relationship with Liverpool stretches back to 1977 when he was signed by Bob Paisley from Celtic. The Scotsman spearheaded the Reds’ attack to achieve unprecedented success both domestically and in Europe. Dalglish helped Liverpool win six league titles, the last of which came in the 1985/86 season when he was player-manager, and three European Cups among other trophies.
He was immediately installed as the first team manager on a full time basis upon retirement and steered the Reds towards two more league titles before moving to Blackburn Rovers in 1991.
His return to the hot seat at Anfield in 2011, however, was not as successful as his first tenure except a solitary League Cup success in 2012.
Togo team attacked
On this day in 2010, the Togo national team bus was attacked by armed militia in the disputed Angolan province of Cabinda killing three and injuring several others.
The Togolese convoy consisted of two busses, one carrying the players and the other carrying luggage and equipment, with a small security detail accompanying the delegation. The team were preparing for the African Cup of Nations scheduled in Angola that year.
As the convoy was passing through the Cabinda province, an Angolan exclave separated by the rest of the country by the Democratic Republic of Congo, they were ambushed by armed personnel from the Front for the Liberation of the Enclave of Cabinda (FLEC).
Three people were killed and nine others were injured. Among the dead were Amelete Abalo, Togo’s assistant manager, Stanislas Ocloo, a sports reporter and Mario Adjoua, the Angolan bus driver.
Togo withdrew from the Cup of Nations following the attack prompting a ridiculous fine from the CAF which was later lifted.