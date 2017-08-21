On This Day in Football: The first substitute, Carli bags gold for USA

Football substitutions can be traced as far back as the 1860s. For example there have been several mentions of the word ‘substitute’ in old reports from matches held by Eton College and the Charterhouse School.
But these were mainly replacements for players who failed to show up or arrived at the game injured and unable to play. It was not until a hundred years later in the 1960s did in-game substitutions become a part of the English Football League.
The first in-game substitute in International football had already taken place a decade earlier when West Germany’s Richard Gottinger replaced Horst Eckel during their match against the Saarland in the qualifying round for the 1954 FIFA World Cup.
But on this day in 1965, Charlton Athletic’s Keith Peacock replaced injured goalkeeper Mike Rose during a game against Bolton Wanderers and cemented his place in football folklore. With clubs allowed only one substitute on the bench, the bad news for Charlton was the fact that Peacock was a midfielder. Full-back John Hewie had to go in goal and defend the posts for 79 minutes of regulation time. Bolton won the game 4-2.
For the next two seasons, substitutions were allowed only for an injured player. But the 1967/68 season saw a change in proceedings and substitutions for tactical reasons became the norm.
Carli brings glory
On this day in 2008, The United States of America’s women’s national team won the Gold medal in the Beijing Olympics by beating Brazil 1-0 in the final.
With more than 50,000 people in attendance at the Workers’ Stadium, the two teams fought tooth and nail to take control of the match. Fluid, dynamic and attacking play from both sides, the game finished 0-0 in 90 minutes.
But the USA’s star midfielder Carli Lloyd’s inspired moment of absolute genius took the game away from Brazil in extra time. With the clock now at the 96th minute mark, Lloyd received the ball a fair few yards outside the Brazilian d-box and cleverly backheeled it to Amy Rodriguez. Rodriguez quickly returned it to Lloyd whose deft first touch helped her beat an incoming defender with ease and grace. Still outside the opposition d-box, Lloyd hammered in a left footer that ended up in the back of the net.
This was the USA’s third Olympic gold in women’s football.
Birth of Brighton
On this day in 1901, Brighton & Hove Albion football club was formed. A decade later they won the FA Charity Shield and in 1920, they joined the Football League.
The Seagulls have spent most of their history in the lower divisions of English football but the 2016/17 season saw them finish second behind Newcastle United in the Championship therefore earning them promotion to the Premier League.