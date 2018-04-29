On This Day in Football: Bundesliga witnesses chaotic ending

On this day in 1978, the German Bundesliga witnessed the most exciting end to a campaign.
It was the last game of the season as FC Koln and Borussia Monchengladbach were level on points at first and second respectively. Koln had a ten-goal advantage over Gladbach and were scheduled to play away at St. Pauli, the last placed team on the table.
The 1970s were dominated by Gladbach. League success in 1970 and 1971 was soon followed by a hat-trick of Bundesliga titles from 1976 to 1977.
The reigning champions, welcomed Borussia Dortmund to Rheinstadion. Played in front of 38,000 fans Gladbach beat Dortmund by an incredible 12-0 which still stands as a Bundesliga record.
Jupp Heynckes opened the scoring in the first minute and completed his hat-trick by the 32nd minute mark. Carsten Nielsen, Karl Del’Haye and Herbert Wimmer added three more to establish a half time lead of 6-0.
Heynckes added two more in the second half while Nielsen and Del’Haye completed their braces. Ewald Lienen and Christian Kulik also scored late in the game to complete the historic 12-0 rout.
But it was not enough.
Koln beat St. Pauli 5-0 and won the Bundesliga title by a three-goal difference.