Oliver Burke posts message on Twitter after West Brom win vs Luton Town

15 August, 2018 English Premier League, West Brom


West Bromwich Albion booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup after winning 1-0 against Luton Town on Tuesday night.

Oliver Burke scored his first goal for the Baggies, and his strike made the difference between the two sides, though it was a hard fought win.

The 21-year-old took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction on his side’s victory. He said he was ‘delighted’ to have opened his scoring account for the club.

The former Nottingham Forest player joined the Baggies last summer for a fee of around £15 million, but failed to make an impact in the Premier League.

Primarily a right winger, Darren Moore, the West Brom boss, has used him upfront and luckily it has paid dividends for him.

Burke is a highly rated young talent and big things are expected of him in the future. His progress may have stalled in recent years, but there’s no doubt about his vast potential.

West Brom fans responded to his tweet and made him know that he is one of the best young talents in the Championship, and that more goals will come from him this season.

