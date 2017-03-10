Old Firm: Brendan Rodgers delivers injury update on Celtic duo

Celtic will face Rangers FC in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. Ahead of the Old Firm clash, Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers, has shared his thoughts on the derby, and has provided injury updates on two key players.
Rodgers has confirmed that James Forrest has returned to full training this week. The 25-year-old winger has been in fantastic form this season and his return after two weeks on the sidelines is a huge boost for the Bhoys.
Another player who has also returned to the training ground is Tom Rogic. Rodgers revealed that the 24-year-old attacking midfielder is still three or four weeks away from making a competitive return. So, he is surely out of contention for the Old Firm fixture.
Rodgers told the club’s official website:
He [Forrest] is fine. He has trained this week and has been very good. James has been in great form and he hasn’t been out for too long for his fitness levels to drop, and he has looked very good in training. It’s great for him to be back.
Tom Rogic is back out on the training field but he is still three or four weeks away. He is looking really good but he is still a little bit of time away. Everyone else is fine.
Celtic are top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 79 points from 27 matches, and hold a handsome lead over their derby rivals. The Hoops have a 33-point lead over their city rivals, who occupy third place in the league.
This has been an impressive season for Celtic, and a victory against Rangers will take them within touching distance of a sixth consecutive title.
Rodgers has admitted that it will be a tough and intense game, and has hailed the fixture as “one of the great derby games, if not the greatest derby game”. The two teams have met each other on three occasions this season, and Celtic have won in each of them.