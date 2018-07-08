We reported on Friday that Chelsea confirmed defender Jonathan Panzo has joined AS Monaco and supporters can’t believe another young talent was allowed to leave the club.
The Blues have been very busy this summer, loaning out Jake Clarke-Salter to Yeovil, Dujon Sterling to Coventry City, Reece James to Wigan Athletic and Nathan Baxter to Yeovil Town. Matej Delac left the club at the end of his contract. And after Panzo revealed he was the latest to depart Stamford Bridge, fans have reacted negatively.
Best of luck to @J_Panzoo , A great talent who has chosen the right club for his future and will definitely do great there!
and well done to you sir! We are all very proud to see our club flourishing in this way
— Aishwary Upadhyay 🇩🇪 (@AishwaryUp) July 6, 2018
We keep loosing the good ones our youths either rejects new contracts or move to other clubs cos of limited chances. We keep silly players like @TimoeB08 & @AlvaroMorata God help this club next season
— Samuel Edwin (@EvaBlazin_Sammy) July 6, 2018
This club needs to wake up pronto, what a mess.
— Mark Sadler (@Theboy2006) July 6, 2018
It’s sad to see this youngsters not making the first team.
— Ana Benitez (@An1320Ana) July 6, 2018
It's always a worry when Chelsea sells a player, this boy will become a world class player Chelsea will be filled with regrets…..again
— Leonard Squick LeMwa (@LemwaSquick) July 6, 2018
The state of this club at the moment 🤦🏻♂️
— Mr J (@Lambagreeny) July 6, 2018
Oh no😢
— Black Coffee😉 (@EltNhana) July 6, 2018
The 20-year-old was highly-rated and was on the fringes of the first-team after racking up 25 appearances for the 18s, two for the u19s and three for the u23s. He had stiff competition for playing time in the senior side but may have been challenging for a spot within the next 12 months – Andreas Christensten’s rise to prominence proves there’s a clear pathway for youngsters.
For too long, supporters have seen Chelsea loan out their young talent every season and eventually cash in on their potential with a quick and sometimes lucrative sale. The price they received for Panzo appears to be nominal, however, and with Gary Cahill, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta for centre-back options, Panzo’s exit isn’t likely to hurt them.
Their loss is Monaco’s gain, however, with the Ligue 1 club having a promising defender to develop whom they signed for very little this summer. They too have stiff competition in the side – Jemerson, Kamil Glik, Andrea Raggi – but clearly they rate Panzo enough to gamble on him.
