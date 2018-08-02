Official: Yoshinori Muto joins Newcastle United

Newcastle have completed the signing of Yoshinori Muto from Mainz.
The move has been confirmed on the club’s official website. The forward has signed a four-year contract with Rafa Benitez’s side.
Muto will be Newcastle’s fifth signing after the arrivals of Martin Dúbrvaka, Ki Sung-yueng and Fabian Schär, and the loan capture of Kenedy.
According to Chronicle, the Magpies will pay around £9.5million for the Japanese forward. The player had completed his medical and agreed personal terms with Newcastle earlier this week.
Muto was waiting on his work permit and it seems that the player has been granted the permission to complete his transfer.
The 26-year-old scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for the Bundesliga side last season and he will be looking to make his mark in the Premier League now.
Newcastle are in desperate need of goalscorers and Muto could prove to be a valuable addition.
Speaking to the club media after his move, Muto said: “I am very happy to be a player for Newcastle United. I am really looking forward to playing in front of the fans. As the first Japanese Newcastle United player, I am honoured to be a player for such a big club. I hope to achieve good results – that is what I am here to do. I would like to perform well and leave my name in Newcastle’s history.”
Manager Rafa Benítez added: “I am really pleased to have Yoshinori Muto with us. We were following him for quite a while. Hopefully he can bring us his energy and work-rate and help the team to improve and be better for the new season.”