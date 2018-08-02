Official: Xande Silva completes West Ham transfer

West Ham have agreed on a deal to sign the highly rated forward Xande Silva.
The agreement has been confirmed on the club’s official website and the 21-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Hammers.
The Londoners have signed Silva from the Primeira Liga side Vitoria de Guimaraes for an undisclosed fee.
Silva was an important first team member for Vitoria last season and he managed to reach the quarter-finals of the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup with his country as well.
The young forward will join up with the Hammers’ U23 squad and he could make his debut in Friday’s training ground friendly against Watford.
West Ham have been very active in the transfer market this summer and the fans will be delighted to see another top young talent signed up.
It will be interesting to see whether Silva can force his way into Pellegrini’s first team plans anytime soon.
Having signed for the Premier League outfit, Xande Silva told whufc.com: “This is a very important moment for me. This is a new experience for me, out of Portugal. I am very happy to be here at West Ham. I am a technical player and I am very fast. I will give West Ham 100% on the pitch every time I play. It’s a big dream of mine to play here in England. This is a club with a big history, with very good fans and I’m very excited to be here.”