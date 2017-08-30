Official: West Brom complete signing of PSG midfielder after Kieran Gibbs capture from Arsenal

West Bromwich Albion have announced the signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak on a season long loan deal.
The Polish International arrives at the Hawthorns following the club’s £7 million capture of English full back Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal earlier in the day.
Ahead of the Krychowiak’s arrival, West Brom chairman John Williams said: “This is a fantastic loan agreement for Albion and we are very pleased to have completed the transfer.
“Grzegorz arrives with an impressive reputation that is well-earned and a CV in European football which clearly displays his qualities. We are delighted to welcome him and are confident he will make a significant contribution to the first-team group this season.”
The 27-year-old signed for PSG last summer from Sevilla in a £34 million transfer deal but has played under 700 minutes in Ligue 1 since.
Krychowiak’s becomes Tony Pulis’ sixth summer signing following the arrivals of Gibbs, Oliver Burke, Gareth Barry, Ahmed Hegazi and Jay Rodriguez.
West Brom are still in the market for another striker and, depending on whether Jonny Evans moves to Manchester City or Arsenal, keen to sign a central defender.