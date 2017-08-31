Official: Tottenham beat Man United and Chelsea to sign £23m PSG defender

Tottenham have announced the signing of Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain in a reported £23 million transfer deal.
The Ivory Coast International has signed a five-year contract to join the Premier League giants and will wear the No 24 shirt.
After sealing his transfer to the North London club, Aurier said: “This is a huge and exciting opportunity at a massive football club and I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch.
“This is a fresh start for me and I will do everything to make the Spurs fanbase, which is huge and diverse, proud of me. The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier.”
The highly rated right back becomes Mauricio Pochettino’s fourth major summer signing following the arrivals of centre-back Davinson Sanchez, goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and defender Juan Foyth earlier this summer.
However, Spurs are also set to sign Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente after beating local rivals Chelsea for the Spaniard’s signature.