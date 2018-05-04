Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Official: Steven Gerrard appointed as Rangers manager

Rangers have confirmed Steven Gerrard as their new manager.

The former Liverpool captain has already agreed to a four-year contract with the Scottish giants and he will replace Graeme Murty as the boss at Ibrox.

 

As per the reports, Gerrard flew to London for talks with the club hierarchy yesterday.

It will be interesting to see how the Liverpool legend gets Rangers challenging again. Gerrard has very little experience as a manager and he will be expected to compete with an excellent Celtic side next season.

Brendan Rodgers’s men have been dominating Scottish football for years and Rangers will have to spend heavily during the summer window if they want to get closer to their rivals. Apparently, Rangers have promised sufficient funds to Gerrard so that he can strengthen his side and mount a title challenge next season.

The 37-year-old spoke to the Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson and director of football Mark Allen regarding his transfer budget and the promise of investment convinced him to take up the job.

Having completed his move to Rangers, Gerrard said: “I am honoured to become the next manager of Rangers. I have enormous respect for this football club, and its history and tradition. I can’t wait to start this new journey at Rangers as we look to build on the many successes that this Club has achieved.”

Chairman Dave King added: “We are delighted to confirm today that Steven Gerrard will become the next manager of Rangers. From the very beginning, talks have been extremely positive and we believe that Steven is the right man to drive Rangers forward. He was extremely impressive throughout our negotiations and we are convinced that he has the necessary knowledge and temperament to lead the Club to the success we all desire. This a special day for our Club, our fans and for Steven.”

Managing Director Stewart Robertson said: “We believe we have appointed the perfect man to manage our Club at this time. He is an exciting appointment for the Club and I believe that the Rangers support will back him as only they can.”

Director of Football Mark Allen: “From the moment we met with Steven to discuss this opportunity, we felt that his ambitions and desire to succeed equalled our own for the Club. Make no mistake, Steven fully understands the demands that come with managing a Club of this stature and we look forward to exciting times ahead.”

Here is how the Rangers fans reacted to the news.

 

