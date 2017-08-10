Official: Manchester United defender joins Crystal Palace on season-long loan deal

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has joined fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old, who is comfortable of playing in different positions across the defense and midfield, will wear the number 24 shirt for the Eagles.
Fosu-Mensah said after sealing his loan transfer: “The manager spoke to me about coming down to join Crystal Palace and it was clear that he wanted me to be part of his squad which as a player gives you a great feeling straight away. I must now repay that back by putting in some good performances for the club.
“I am only 19 years old and still have a lot to learn and therefore getting the opportunity to play more games on a regular basis will help my development.”
I’m very happy to have signed for @CPFC. Everyone at the club made me feel very welcome I’m looking forward to it #CrystalPalace #TFM24 🔴 🔵 pic.twitter.com/1SV1aiYJEU
— Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) August 10, 2017
Fosu-Mensah was given his debut in February 2016 by Louis van Gaal but has since failed to establish himself as a regular at the Old Trafford. The Dutch defender will now seek to acquire maximum playing time during his season-long spell at the Selhurst Park in bid to impress Red Devils’ boss Jose Mourinho.
The versatile youngster was part of Ajax’s development squad while Frank De Boer was in charge of the club and the Eagles boss has expressed his delight after reuniting with his fellow former Ajax man.
De Boer said : “Timothy is a player who has great pace and incredible physical ability. In today’s game you need players with strength and speed and is a player who can also play in midfield.
“I am seeing him in our system as a right centre back but he can also play full back in a 4-3-3.”