Official: Manchester United confirm £75m Romelu Lukaku transfer deal with Everton

Manchester United have announced that they have reached an agreement with Everton for the worldwide anticipated transfer of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.
The Red Devils released a statement on Saturday morning that read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku. The transfer is subject to a medical and personal terms. A further announcement will be made in due course.”
According to reports in England, the Everton striker will move to Old Trafford in an initial £75 million transfer fee, which could potentially rise to £100 million including add-ons.
#MUFC is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms. pic.twitter.com/O7oQJWzYHo
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2017
Premier League champions Chelsea, who were widely considered as favorites to re-sign Lukaku this summer, made a last-ditch attempt to hijack Manchester United’s deal on Friday after matching the Red Devils’ £75 million fee, but the Blues look set to miss out on the 24-year-old as Antonio Conte continues to grow increasingly frustrated with the club’s transfer activities.
Meanwhile, Lukaku’s imminent arrival will see Manchester United end their long-term interest to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, who was dubbed as Jose Mourinho’s first choice option to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Morata is seeking to leave the Spanish giants for the second time in three years in search of regular first team action and the 24-year-old could now be potentially targeted by Chelsea.
Lukaku has been on holiday in Los Angeles with his future club-mate Paul Pogba, and the Belgian International is expected to join his new team-mates in the city on Sunday when they touch down to begin their pre-season tour of the United States.
Lukaku scored 25 Premier League goals last season and was widely expected to leave the Goodison Park this summer after rejecting lucrative club-record contract deal in March.