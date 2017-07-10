Official: Manchester United complete £75m signing of Romelu Lukaku from Everton

Manchester United have announced the signing of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton.
The 24-year-old has penned down a five-year contract with the Red Devils with the option to extend for a further year. Lukaku joins Manchester United in an initial £75 million transfer deal that could potentially rise to £90 million including add-ons.
Ahead of Lukaku’s blockbuster move to Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho said: “Romelu is a natural fit for Manchester United. He is a big personality and a big player.
“It is only natural that he wants to develop his career at the biggest club. He will be a great addition to the group and I know they will make him very welcome. I am really looking forward to working with him again.”
Chelsea were considered as favorites to re-sign the Belgian International, who left the Blues for £28 million in 2014 while Jose Mourinho was in-charge at the Stamford Bridge.
Ahead of his worldwide anticipated transfer, the prolific striker said: “I would like to start by thanking Everton and the fans for the last four wonderful seasons, I have made some special friends and we have shared some amazing moments.
“However, when Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down.
“You could see the fight, determination and the spirit in this team during the Europa League final and I want to become a part of that. I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans but before that pre-season is where the hard work starts and I am looking forward to that first training session.”
The Belgian striker, who scored 25 Premier League goals last season, will join his new club-teammates in Los Angeles ahead of the club’s five-game pre-season tour of the United States. Lukaku is expected to wear the No. 9 shirt at Manchester United.