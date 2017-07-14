Official: Manchester City complete record £50m signing of English defender

Manchester City have announced the signing of Kyle Walker from Tottenham in a world record-equaling transfer deal for a defender.
The English full back has penned down a five-year contract to join the Citizens, who will reportedly pay £50 million for the right back.
In an interview with Manchester City’s official website, Walker said: “I am thrilled to be signing for City and can’t wait to get started.
“Pep Guardiola is one of the most respected managers in the world and I feel he can help me take my game to a new level.”
Since joining Tottenham in 2009, Walker made 228 appearances for the club before establishing himself as first choice right back for club and country in recent years.
.@kylewalker2 joins on a five-year deal and will take the number 2 shirt 🙌 #welcomekyle pic.twitter.com/7RDO3HJBkq
— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 14, 2017
Manchester City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Kyle is a fine full-back, one capable of producing quality at both ends of the pitch.
“We’ve followed his progress at Tottenham and have been really impressed by how he has developed. He is now one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and justifiably an England regular. I am sure he will be a success at Manchester City this season and beyond.”
Having nearly missed out on signing Brazilian full back Dani Alves, who opted to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain, City were desperate to finalize the deal for Walker as Pep Guardiola seeks to bolster his squad following a disappointing debut campaign in English football.
Walker becomes Manchester City’s third big-money signing of the summer following the arrivals of Bernardo Silva from Monaco and goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica.