Official: Manchester City announce £52m capture of Monaco defender

Manchester City have announced the signing of French full back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco, taking the club’s spending on full backs this summer up to £133 million.
The 23-year-old has penned down a five-year contract to join the Citizens, who will reportedly pay £52 million for the defender’s services.
Mendy becomes third full back to join Pep Guardiola’s men this summer following the previous big-money captures of Kyle Walker from Tottenham and Danilo from Real Madrid.
Upon his arrival at the Etihad stadium, the France International said: “I am very proud. This is what I wanted from the very beginning. As soon as the championship was over, I talked to my family and it was all clear in my head: I wanted to join Manchester City.
“I think I am the right person for the group. I am easily adaptable. There are some players with whom I exchanged a few emails, I knew them from some years ago.
Proud to announce you guys that I've officially joined @ManCity today !! 🐝🔵 A dream come true to play under Pep's orders 🙏😍 #BM22 pic.twitter.com/3X18oIzDmC
— Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) July 24, 2017
“Regarding football, I can bring a lot of creativity in the game, I can offer different solutions, I like to take to play as full-back and provide assists for the strikers.”
Mendy was an integral part of Monaco’s title winning side that also reached the semi-finals of Champions League last season before getting knocked out by Juventus.