Official: Joe Hart joins West Ham United

Manchester City keeper Joe Hart has completed his loan transfer to West Ham United this evening.
The 30-year-old keeper is no longer a part of Pep Guardiola’s plans and he will be looking to kick-start his career with regular football at the London stadium.
Slaven Bilic was keen on signing a keeper this summer and the Hammers have done very well to get Hart on a loan deal.
Despite the dip in form, there is no doubt that the England international is a top class player. If West Ham can help him rediscover his form, he could be an asset to them for years to come.
According to Guardian, Joe Hart will be paid around £2.5m by West Ham over the course of his loan deal. The Hammers have paid a loan fee of £2m as well but that money will be used by City to compensate for the pay cut Hart has taken to join the Londoners.
With the World Cup coming up next summer, next season will be a vital one for Hart and he will need to perform well week in week out in order to start ahead of Forster in Russia.
Speaking to the media, he said:
It’s important for me to play football and to get the opportunity to come here and play is absolutely awesome. To be playing in the Premier League for a big club like West Ham, I’m really looking forward to the season. The club has got something about it, it’s got a lot history and I’ve always loved playing against West Ham. We’ve moved into London Stadium and we’ve got Slaven [Bilic] in charge who I’ve spoken to and I’ve always enjoyed as a manager. He obviously did a good job with Croatia and he’s doing a good job here, so to get the opportunity to come here, it wasn’t really a hard decision.