Official: Jermain Defoe completes Premier League move on three-year contract

English striker Jermain Defoe has completed his move from Sunderland to join AFC Bournemouth on a three-year deal.
Defoe triggered a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave on a free transfer if Sunderland were relegated. The 34-year-old returns to Bournemouth after a successful loan spell at the club 16 years ago.
During his season-long loan spell from West Ham for the 2000/01 campaign, Defoe scored 18 goals for the Cherries, including goals in club-record 10 consecutive matches.
Upon signing for Bournemouth, Defoe told Bournemouth’s website: “It’s great to be back and I’m really looking forward to this challenge.
“When the opportunity came about to return to AFC Bournemouth I just knew it was the right one. It was an easy decision, joining a top team with a top manager. It’s a great place to be. The Bournemouth fans know that every time I pull the shirt on I will give 100%, and the one thing I can guarantee is goals.”
🙌😀
He's back! @IAmJermainDefoe officially signs three-year deal and joins from @SunderlandAFC.
➡ https://t.co/tXkEuVBH0e#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/NGh1jwN7t4
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 29, 2017
The former Tottenham star, who netted 15 goals in the Premier League last season to earn himself a call back into the England squad, will reportedly earn around £65,000 a week after returning to the south coast.
Following the arrival of the veteran striker, Eddie Howe said: “This a huge moment for the football club and another step in the right direction. We want to bring players here who can have a big impact on our continued rise and we believe Jermain fits that as a natural, proven goal scorer.
“We have known him for a long time, since working with him as a young pro and playing with him. I have followed his career and am delighted to say he is going to be playing for AFC Bournemouth again.”
Defoe becomes Bournemouth’s second major signing of the summer after the arrival of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. The Cherries are also poised to sign Nathan Aké from Chelsea in a club-record £20 million transfer deal.