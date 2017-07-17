Official: Cuco Martina joins Everton on a free transfer

Everton have confirmed the signing of Southampton defender Cuco Martina on a free transfer.
✍️ | Welcome to Everton, Cuco Martina! 👍https://t.co/DQGtigws9q pic.twitter.com/lrnhlU9kvX
— Everton (@Everton) July 17, 2017
The 27-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Goodison Park and the player revealed that Everton’s ambitions convinced him to join them this summer.
Furthermore, the chance to work with Ronald Koeman again is a bonus for the former Twente player. Koeman was the one who signed Martina for Southampton as well.
The Curacao international can operate in a number of defensive positions and he will add some necessary depth to the Everton side. Primarily a right back, Martina can play as a right sided centre back and a defensive midfielder as well.
After completing his transfer to Everton, Martina said:
Everton is a big club with big ambitions and I’m really looking forward to joining this group of players and the manager as we try to step forward next season. Obviously, I know the manager from my time at Southampton, so I know what he wants and he knows what I can do. Everton supporters are really passionate about their club and everyone’s excited about where the club is aiming. You can see this is a club that wants to achieve something and the players we are bringing certainly show this. When you come to a new club, you need to get to know one another so the training camp in Holland will be great for me and for the other new players as well. We will play against Twente, one of my old clubs too, and I’m really looking forward to showing everyone what I can do.
Koeman added:
Cuco Martina is an experienced player who can perform in different positions at the back, which is important. It’s also important, with the number of games we will face in the coming campaign, that we have strength and competition in the squad. I brought the player to Southampton, so I know what he can do for us here and this is why I’ve now brought him to Everton. He is a player who will strengthen our squad and be able to play in different positions when that’s needed, too.
Everton have been very efficient in the transfer market so far and have signed several first team stars such as Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford, Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney.
The Merseyside outfit are also looking to break their transfer record in order to sign the Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea City.