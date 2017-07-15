Official: Chelsea confirm the transfer of Tiemoue Bakayoko

Chelsea have confirmed the transfer of Tiemoue Bakayoko this evening.
The London giants were in talks to sign the Monaco midfielder for a while now and it seems that both clubs have reached an agreement.
The 22-year-old has signed a five-year contract at Chelsea and is expected to partner N’Golo Kante at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield next season.
Bakayoko is very highly rated around Europe and is likened to Yaya Toure because of his playing style. The highly talented midfielder will provide some additional defensive cover for his side and help drive them forward as well.
He is quite capable going forward and is a very good reader of the game as well. The Frenchman is outstanding in one-on-one situations and at winning the ball back. Bakayoko’s physicality will also help him settle in the Premier League.
The Frenchman was instrumental in Monaco’s Ligue 1 triumph last season, as well as their impressive run to the Champions League semi-finals.
Chelsea have revealed that the central midfielder will be wearing the number 14 shirt next season.
Having completed his transfer, Bakayoko said: “I am very happy to be here and to join this great team. I have grown up watching Chelsea. Signing was the natural thing for me because it is a club I loved very much in my childhood. I am now looking forward to evolving under this fantastic coach and alongside so many great team-mates.”