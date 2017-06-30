Official: Bournemouth sign Chelsea defender for club record £20m transfer fee

Bournemouth have announced the signing of Nathan Aké from Chelsea in a club record transfer deal.
The Dutch International has penned down a long-term contract to join the Cherries, who will reportedly pay £20 million for the player’s services.
Ake made a big impression on Eddie Howe after spending the first half of last season on loan at Bournemouth but the Cherries manager was left in disarray after the versatile defender was recalled by Chelsea in January.
After sealing his permanent transfer to the Vitality Stadium, Ake told Bournemouth’s official website: “I had a great time here last season so I’m really happy to be back,” said Ake.
“It’s an exciting challenge. Chelsea is a great club and I learned so much there but this is a new step and the right place for me to develop even more.
“The fans haven’t seen the best of me yet. I always set the bar high so I know there is a lot of things I still have to work on. With the help of the manager here I know I can keep improving and become a better player.”
The 22-year-old, who scored three goals in 12 appearances for Bournemouth last season, attracted interest from several Premier League sides including West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United and Southampton before returning to the south coast.
Upon Ake’s arrival, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said: “I am delighted that we have completed the signing of Nathan on a permanent basis.
“He is someone we know all about, having had a very successful loan spell here last season. Nathan is an outstanding young player with a fantastic attitude and a great desire to learn and develop.
“He has a very bright future ahead of him and I’m very pleased to say that future is here.”
Ake becomes Bournemouth’s third major signing of the summer following the arrivals of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and English striker Jermain Defoe, who has returned to the Cherries on a free transfer after a successful loan spell at the club 16 years ago.