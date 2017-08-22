Official: Barcelona to sue Neymar for €8.5m over breach of contract

Barcelona have announced that they are to sue their former star Neymar over breach of contract following his record breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Brazilian forward left the Catalan club last month in a £198 million move to the French capital but Barcelona announced on Tuesday that the club is seeking repayment of his 8.5 million euros (£7.8m) bonus for the renewal of his contract with an additional interest of 10 per cent.
“FC Barcelona have sent a claim to be made against Neymar for breach of contract to the RFEF for it to be passed on to the French Football Federation [FFF] and FIFA,” the statement read.
“In the demand, the club claims back money paid as part of a renewal bonus based on the fact he has not fulfilled his contract. The amount is €8.5m in damages, plus an additional 10 percent in interest. The club also claims that PSG subsidise the amounts in the event that the player cannot take responsibility.
Comunicado del FC Barcelona pic.twitter.com/opVIIJ4mh6
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 22, 2017
“FC Barcelona have taken these steps in order to defend their own interests after Neymar rescinded his contract with the club just a few months after signing a renewal until 2021.”
Neymar signed his most recent deal with Barcelona back in October 2016 but according to the Spanish giants, the 25-year-old was paid a loyalty bonus in advance which they intend to recoup now.
Since making his debut last weekend, Neymar has scored three goals and provided three assists in his first two appearances in the Ligue 1 before taking a swipe at the Barcelona board for his resentful departure from the Camp Nou.