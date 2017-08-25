Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Official: Barcelona announce club record £97m deal to sign French winger

Barcelona have announced the signing of French winger Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund in a club record £97 million transfer deal.

The 20-year-old has penned down a five year contract to join the Spanish giants and will wear the 11 shirt. Dembele will arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and will undergo a medical on Monday morning.

The transfer fee is the second highest of all time, behind just the £200 million PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar earlier this summer, although the ultimate fees is bound to increase with add-ons up to 42 million Euros (£38m).

A Barcelona statement read: “FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ousmane Dembele for 105 million euros plus add-ons.

“The player will sign a five year contract and his buy out-clause is set at 400 million euros.”

Dortmund were highly reluctant to sell their star winger, who joined the club last summer for just £13 million from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Dembele scored six goals and provided 13 assists in 32 Bundesliga matches and is seen as a direct replacement for former star Neymar.

Although it remains uncertain whether Barcelona will continue their pursuit to sign Liverpool’s Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho, having their most recent offer of £114 million turned down last Friday.

 

