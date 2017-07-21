Official: Alvaro Morata unveiled as a Chelsea player

Spanish international Alvaro Morata has been unveiled as a Chelsea player.
Chelsea have confirmed on their official website that the 24-year-old striker has signed a five year deal with the Premier League champions.
Morata was linked with a move to Manchester United as well, but the Blues have moved swiftly to secure a club record move. According to BBC, Chelsea will be paying Real Madrid a fee of £60m for the player.
The Spanish international struggled to get regular first team action at Real Madrid last season and he will be looking to play more often under Conte now. With the World Cup coming up, it is imperative that he plays week in week out.
Despite being a squad player, Morata managed to score 20 goals for Los Blancos last season. He helped them win La Liga and the Champions League. Morata’s conversion rate last season was 27%, the highest of any striker to score 10 or more goals in La Liga in 2016-17. Furthermore, his goals won Real Madrid 13 points in La Liga last season. Only Cristiano Ronaldo won more for the side with 15.
Morata will now join up with the Blues squad on their pre-season tour of Asia.
Having completed his transfer to Stamford Bridge, Morata said: “I am so happy to be here. It’s an incredible emotion to be part of this big club. I am looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible.”