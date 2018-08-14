Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Odsonne Edouard misses training ahead of AEK Athens clash

Odsonne Edouard misses training ahead of AEK Athens clash

14 August, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, UEFA Champions League


Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard missed a training session last night the fans will be hoping that he can play a part in tonight’s crunch clash against AEK Athens.

Brendan Rodgers’ side drew the first leg 1-1 at home and they will be desperate to get on the score-sheet here. Edouard’s absence could be a major blow.

There hasn’t been any indication that the player is injured and therefore it is possible that the player was simply rested.

It will be interesting to see whether Edouard starts for the Scottish giants tonight.

Meanwhile, French attacker Moussa Dembele is set to return to action for Celtic today. He was sidelined with a hamstring injury since last month.

Edouard has scored 4 goals in 6 games for Celtic so far and the Scottish champions cannot afford to lose him for this must-win encounter away from home.

Celtic fans seem worried about the situation and this is how they reacted to the news on Twitter.

 

 

John McGinn raves about Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish
Tottenham delay the opening of new stadium, fans react

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com