Odsonne Edouard misses training ahead of AEK Athens clash

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard missed a training session last night the fans will be hoping that he can play a part in tonight’s crunch clash against AEK Athens.
Brendan Rodgers’ side drew the first leg 1-1 at home and they will be desperate to get on the score-sheet here. Edouard’s absence could be a major blow.
There hasn’t been any indication that the player is injured and therefore it is possible that the player was simply rested.
It will be interesting to see whether Edouard starts for the Scottish giants tonight.
Meanwhile, French attacker Moussa Dembele is set to return to action for Celtic today. He was sidelined with a hamstring injury since last month.
Edouard has scored 4 goals in 6 games for Celtic so far and the Scottish champions cannot afford to lose him for this must-win encounter away from home.
Celtic fans seem worried about the situation and this is how they reacted to the news on Twitter.
📝 Odsonne Edouard is apparently a doubt for tomorrow after sitting out of training tonight. pic.twitter.com/gfC9yfrkXg
— CelticBible (@CelticBible) August 13, 2018
Ok………….maybe not been the best few days Celtic have had?!
— Graeme (@Graeme_Hangman) August 13, 2018
Could Celtics week get any better ?
— Tom McDade (@McdadeTom) August 13, 2018
Hopefully not 🤞🍀
— StevoMcL🍀 (@stevomcl67) August 13, 2018
Oh you have got to be kidding.😡
— tamlebam (@tkzx75) August 13, 2018
Late injury blow for Celtic? Apparently Odsonne Edouard is a doubt for tomorrow’s game after it’s rumoured he picked up a knock in training, although other sources are stating it’s false… https://t.co/re3smNjTwr
— CeltsOnly (@CeltsOnly) August 13, 2018
Odsonne Edouard pictured out of training then…
Anything serious he’d be packed in ice or an alternative treatment.
Not ideal but precautionary and wouldn’t be surprised if Rodgers is playing mind games with AEK.
— Celtic Nation (@CelticNation67) August 13, 2018
Odsonne Édouard sat out tonights training session after picking up a knock
Griffith’s to start up top alone tomorrow.
— Paul Bov 🍀 (@p_bov1) August 13, 2018