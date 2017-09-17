Odds update: Wolves 5/2 to win the Championship, Leeds still in the mix

Wolverhampton Wanderers are 5/2 to win the Championship following Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest.
The result left Wolves level on 17 points with Leeds United (6/1) and Cardiff City (7/1) at the top of the standings.
Diogo Jota’s second-half double secured the points for Wolves and manager Nuno Espírito Santo believes his team are slowly coming to the boil.
“Jota, like all the other players, is getting better and growing with every game,” he told Sky Sports.
“We want to progress as a team and as a squad, each game is another chance to grow.
“He can get better, he can improve still. Everyone can get better.
“We learned from the last game, there were no mistakes, we did not give very much away. This shows that we have character – this shows that we are growing. We will take things game by game. But every player needs to keep working to get better. That is important.”
Wolves host Barnsley in their next league game, with trips to Sheffield United and Burton Albion rounding off their September fixtures.
Leeds will aim to bounce back from their defeat at Millwall when they face Ipswich Town at Elland Road next weekend. The Whites then visit promotion rivals Cardiff, before a tricky looking fixture at Sheffield Wednesday.
While Leeds have taken plenty of the early season headlines, one team who have flown under the radar a little are Middlesbrough.
Garry Monk’s team are unbeaten in their last four Championship games and are now seventh in the table, just three points behind the leading trio.
Boro travel to Fulham, before hosting Norwich City and Brentford at the Riverside Stadium and their odds of 13/2 for the title could shrink over the next couple of weeks.