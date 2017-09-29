Odds update: Under-fire Everton boss feeling the heat; time to go?

Everton manager Ronald Koeman’s claims that his players are “scared” and “afraid” do little to prove that he is the man to turn around the club’s fortunes.
The Toffees have won just two out of six games in the league, while Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Apollon Limassol left them at the bottom of their Europa League group.
Koeman remains the 5/2 second favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post, and he told Sky Sports his players have been struggling to cope with the weight of expectations this season.
“We try to analyse everything but they are and we are human people,” he said.
“The situation was possible to expect when we knew all the fixtures in the beginning.
“We could see it was really negative for our position in the Premier League.”
Everton lie 14th in the table ahead of Sunday’s game against Burnley, and Koeman admits he’s worried about his team’s form.
“I’m too long in this job to lose my confidence, but yes, I’m worried about the situation and how we can turn it around,” he added.
“I have the confidence to be the same manager as I was for the past six or seven years, to be successful.
“Football can be strange, football can be difficult, but Thursday can’t be compared to Sunday because the opponent is totally different.”
Having finished 7th last season Everton’s fans hoped to see the club kick on this term, and a £150 million spending spree during the transfer window looked like a statement of intent.
Koeman’s failure to replace Romelu Lukaku has been a major factor in Everton’s struggles this season, but his negativity about the situation must surely be transmitting itself to the players.
Managerial legends like Brian Clough or Sir Alex Ferguson wouldn’t allow their players to be fearful, regardless of the situation they were in, and Koeman’s claims smack of a man who hasn’t got a clue how to fix things.
The Dutchman has plenty of credit in the bank for last season’s efforts at Goodison Park, but he needs to start instilling confidence in his players or step aside for someone who will.