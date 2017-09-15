Odds update: Top Championship pundit tips Leeds United to win again

Championship leaders Leeds United return to action on Saturday when they visit Millwall for what is sure to be a big test of their promotion credentials.
Leeds’ 2-0 victory over Birmingham City on Tuesday moved them to the top of the table, a point ahead of Cardiff City.
Millwall have won once in the league this season to lie 19th in the standings and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes his former team will be too strong for the London side.
“Leeds are riding on the crest of a wave,” he said.
“Thomas Christiansen has had a great start – their recruitment looks good and it doesn’t look like they’re going to miss Chris Wood at all.
“Millwall will be happy to get back home after a couple of tough away trips. They beat Norwich 4-0 last time, but I think Leeds will have too much for them.
The two sides last meeting at the Den was back in 2014. Millwall recorded a 2-0 success, but Prutton believes Leeds will reverse that scoreline at odds of 11/1 this weekend.
Games between these sides are always feisty affairs, but with the likes of Samu Saiz, Kemar Roofe and Pierre-Michel Lasogga in their line-up the visitors look good value at around 6/4 to deliver an away win.