Odds update: Pochettino says Harry Kane will stay, West Ham beware

Mauricio Pochettino has rejected suggestions that Harry Kane’s Tottenham future depends on the club winning silverware.
Former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood claimed earlier this week that the England striker would leave the club if they failed to win a major trophy this season.
Kane has been in excellent form in recent weeks and Pochettino has backed his star striker to continue in the same vein throughout the season.
“Harry is one of the best strikers in the world and many people are talking about him,” he told Sky Sports.
“Some people are also saying we must win trophies for Harry to stay with us, but it’s already been made very clear.
“He’s one of our best strikers, Harry is our player, he loves Tottenham, he’s staying here and he’s looking forward to staying here for a long time.
“Tim has the right to speak about Tottenham and Harry. But that is a question more for Harry and what he’s going to do.
“The answer is Harry has the power and decision to say what he wants to do in the future.”
Kane will be back in action for Spurs on Saturday when they visit West Ham.
The 24-year-old scored twice against Everton in Spurs’ last away game and he is priced at 7/2 to score two or more goals against the Hammers this weekend.
Pochettino’s side are yet lose away from home this season and are strongly fancied at odds of 8/13 to extend that record with victory at the London Stadium.