Odds update: Leeds United set for 30/1 coup at Sheffield Wednesday?

David Prutton has tipped Leeds United to come out on top in Sunday’s big Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday.
Leeds head into the game on the back of a 3-1 reverse at Cardiff City, while Wednesday are looking to bounce back from disappointing defeats against Sheffield United and Birmingham City.
Prutton told Sky Sports he believes Leeds can pile more misery on the home side.
“Is Carlos Carvalhal starting to feel the strain?,” he said.
“It’s been a very poor week for his side after losing the Steel City derby then giving Birmingham their first win in a long time. The pressure is on now.
“Leeds, meanwhile, got battered at Cardiff in midweek and, after two away defeats in a row in the Championship, will need to learn to keep things a bit tighter on the road.
“But Thomas Christiansen has impressed me so far and I think they’ll nick it at Hillsborough.”
Prutton’s prediction for Pierre-Michel Lasogga to grab the only goal of the game is on offer at 30/1 and it’s a bet worth plenty of consideration.
Leeds won the corresponding fixture 2-0 last season and that is available at odds of 16/1.
Wednesday are 5/4 to win the game, with Leeds priced at 9/4. The last ten matches between these two sides have ended in draw and that can be backed at 11/5.