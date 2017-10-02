Odds update: Leeds legend urges Christiansen to shuffle his pack

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray says Thomas Christiansen must address issues in midfield if his team is to mount a serious challenge for promotion this season.
Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday took Leeds’ losing streak away from home to three games and saw them drift out to 12/1 to win the Championship.
Barry Bannan dominated proceedings for the home side and Gray told the club’s official website that Christiansen has plenty to ponder during the international break.
“We never really got to grips with the game,” said Gray.
“Our midfield players never really got control of the game.”
“We never really flowed and once the second goal went in you more or less think to yourself ‘well, it’s going to be a long afternoon’ and it proved to be that.
“Thomas has got a lot to think about. Performances from the last two games have got to improve.”
Leeds’ display at Hillsborough drew plenty of criticism from the club’s fans, with many questioning Christiansen’s team selection for the game.
Felix Wiedwald looked shaky in goal, while Kalvin Phillips struggled to make an impact in midfield.
Leeds have looked lightweight in the middle of the park away from Elland Road in recent weeks, although the inclusion of Ronaldo Vieira as a screen in front of the back four could resolve that problem.
Vieira has picked up a minor knee injury which will keep him out of the England U20 friendlies against Italy and the Czech Republic, but Leeds will hope he’s available for their next home game against Reading.
Pablo Hernandez could also return to the side against the Royals and Andy Lonergen may be given the nod in goal over Wiedwald.