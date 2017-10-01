Odds update: Koeman on the brink as Everton lose, ex-Bayern boss the call?

Ronald Koeman’s future at Everton looks bleak after his team were beaten 1-0 at home by Burnley on Sunday.
Jeff Hendrick’s 21st minute goal left the Toffees 16th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone ahead of the international break.
Bookmakers now make Koeman favourite to be the next top flight boss to leave his position, with odds as short as 4/9 being quoted.
Despite the latest reverse, Koeman believes his team were better than Burnley.
“We started the game really well, we played aggressive, we were playing a total game and the better team,” he told Sky Sports.
“The first shot on target is a goal for Burnley. If you analyse the Burnley team it then becomes really difficult.
“You have a lot of possession but they are strong and organised defensively. You need to be at your best.”
Everton’s troubles this season can largely be attributed to Koeman’s failure to replace striker Romelu Lukaku.
West Ham’s Andy Carroll has been touted as a possible signing in the January transfer window, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to see Koeman surviving until then.
Former Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti can be backed at 20/1 to take over from the Dutchman, and he could be worth an interest with Everton’s majority investor Farhad Moshiri desperate for success at Goodison Park.