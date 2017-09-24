Odds update: Jonathan Kodjia the key as Aston Villa promotion odds tumble

Jonathan Kodjia didn’t get score for Aston Villa against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but his all-round performance bodes well for their promotion hopes this season.
Kodjia had a hand in both goals as Villa secured a 2-1 victory to move up to 10th in the Championship and further ease the pressure on manager Steve Bruce.
One win in their opening seven games of the season sparked rumours Bruce’s position was under threat, but Villa are slowly gathering momentum and are now 4/1 to win promotion.
“It was a typical Championship match – but we took our chances when we needed to,” he told the club’s official website.
“Most teams this season are going to come here and set up to keep the ball.
“Forest had 60-odd per cent possession in the first half, but it was all in their half and near their goalkeeper.
“That’s what teams are trying to do to us – come here, keep the ball and frustrate everyone in the ground.
“But we stuck at it. It was a moment of quality from Conor Hourihane – a great goal that won us the game.”
While Hourihane’s strike will grab the headlines, Kodjia’s contribution was the key to Villa’s success.
His defence-splitting pass set up Albert Adomah for the opening goal, while his surging run drew the foul that gave Hourihane the chance to win the game.
Kodjia’s return from injury has come at just the right time for Villa, and the Ivory Coast striker looks sure to play a key role in their promotion bid this term.