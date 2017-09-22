Odds update: Former Rangers star tips Celtic to dominate title race

Former Rangers defender Arthur Numan has dismissed the idea that the club could mount a serious challenge to Celtic’s dominance of the Scottish Premiership.
Rangers host Celtic on Saturday in the first Old Firm game of the season and the visitors are 4/6 to pick up all three points.
Numan believes a title bid will be beyond Rangers this term and says it could take at least three years for his old club to catch up with their big rivals.
“Celtic have a big squad, a good squad, players that can also play at a higher level,” Numan told the BBC.
“But with a little bit of confidence and some positive-thinking hopefully we can see Rangers competing with Celtic for the league again.”
Rangers are 7/2 to beat Celtic and end their 56-game unbeaten run in domestic competitions.
Victory for the Hoops would put them eight points clear of their Glasgow rivals.
“This game will be important also for the coach (Pedro Caixinha) because they lost the last Celtic game at Ibrox 5-1,” added Numan.
“So a lot of the supporters are hoping they’ll see a team which will go out, give 110 percent, and make things difficult for Celtic.
“But respect to Celtic, they have an unbeaten run stretching back a lot of games but hopefully with the right attitude, tactics and mentality, Rangers can get a result against them.”
Rangers’ last home victory over Celtic was a 3-2 success back in 2012 and they are 33/1 to repeat that feat this weekend.
The two sides have scored 29 goals between them in the league this season, so the 13/8 on offer for over 3.5 goals in the game looks to be an interesting wager.
Rangers are currently 25/1 to win this season’s title, but a victory on Saturday would close the gap to Celtic to just two points and those odds would undoubtedly be slashed.