Odds update: Former Middlesbrough boss backed to take Rangers job

Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has been backed down to 7/2 to be appointed as the new Rangers manager.
Karanka has been out of work since leaving Boro earlier this year and bookmakers are now listing him as second favourite for the role.
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes remains the favourite, with Alex McLeish also prominent in the betting.
Karanka did a decent job at the Riverside Stadium, keeping Boro in the promotion mix in the Championship before they finally clinched promotion in 2016.
They struggled for goals in the Premier League and were eventually relegated, with Karanka sacked before the end of the season.
The 44-year-old could be an interesting option for Rangers, having learned his craft as Jose Mourinho’s number two at Real Madrid.
Rangers parted company with Pedro Caixinha five weeks ago and Graeme Murty has been in interim charge since, but chairman Dave King has dismissed suggestions that appointing a new manager has taken too long.
“I don’t accept criticism regarding the time taken to appoint a new manager,” he said.
“It would normally take me three months to find an executive for one of my companies in South Africa.”