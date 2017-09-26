Odds update: Chelsea ready to deliver 6/1 return against Atletico

Antonio Conte says he wants Chelsea to “change the history” of Spanish teams dominating in European competitions.
Chelsea visit Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday aiming to build on their 6-0 victory over Qarabag in the opening game of the group stage.
Atletico started their campaign with a goalless draw against AS Roma, but Conte is anticipating a tough game against a team who have reached the final twice in the last four seasons.
“I think every game in Europe you have to try to play with a will to win,” he said at a pre-match press conference.
“I watched Atletico v Rome – they played well and maybe deserved to win. We played against Qarabag and played a good game.
“We have to try to play our football but have a great respect for Madrid – they have shown in the last few years they are a really strong team. We have to do our best.
“This season we have great enthusiasm and desire to show we can play in this competition.
“In the last few years this competition and Europa League Spanish teams have dominated Europe. It means they are very strong, they have a lot of experience in these competitions.
“This is the truth and I think we have to change the history, it has been like this for the last few years.”
Atletico have recorded four wins and three draws from their seven games this term, keeping four clean sheets along the way.
Chelsea bounced back from their opening day defeat against Burnley by recording clean sheets in four of their six competitive games since then, so Wednesday’s game in Spain is likely to be be tight.
Both Diego Simeone and Antonio Conte are tactically astute, although both sides are capable of finding the back of the net.
