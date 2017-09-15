Odds update: Cech backs Arsenal to beat Chelsea, recent record poor

Petr Cech believes Arsenal can win at Chelsea on Sunday, but recent history suggests the home side are an outstanding bet this weekend.
Arsenal haven’t beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since October 2011, but victories over their London rivals in two showpiece events have left Cech confident they can upset the odds on Sunday.
“We played Chelsea in the Community Shield and in the FA Cup final last season, so we know we can beat them,” he told Sky Sports.
“They know they lost two games against us that they were not happy to lose, so this is something we have to use to our advantage.
“Chelsea have the same objective as us, they want to challenge for the title, so it’s a big game this weekend.
“If we want to be close to the top of the table after two defeats then we have to win the big games and this is the first opportunity for us to do so.”
Arsenal’s recent record against the rest of the top six doesn’t back up Cech’s views, with the Gunners taking just 13 points from a possible 75 on their last five visits to Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and the two Manchester clubs.
Chelsea have bounced back from a shock opening day defeat to Burnley with victories over Spurs, Everton and Leicester and look a good bet at 4/5 to see off Arsenal on Sunday.