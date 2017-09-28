Odds update: Aston Villa cut for title, Wolves and Leeds on the slide

Aston Villa’s upturn in form has led to their odds to win the Championship title being slashed.
Steve Bruce’s side are down to 10/1 to finish top after a three game winning win fired them up to eighth in the table.
Villa are seven points behind leaders Cardiff City, and five behind second placed Sheffield United.
The Midlands side host Bolton Wanderers on Saturday and another victory would see their odds cut further.
Bruce believes Tuesday’s 4-0 victory at Burton Albion proved his team’s promotion standings.
“It’s always nice when you have a convincing victory away from home,” he told Sky Sports.
“That can only breed a little bit of confidence and if this club and team can get confident again then we have good players here. They have gone back-to-back away games now and scored three at Barnsley and four here tonight and it gives us a nice platform going into the winter.
“We are in good shape. We look a threat at the top end of the pitch and of course we have been a bit more clinical. We took the chances that we had and that was good to see.”
The Blades’ 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday moved them up to second in the standings, two points adrift of Cardiff.
They are on offer at 14/1 to finish top of the pile and just 7/2 to claim promotion.
Leeds 3-1 defeat at Cardiff on Tuesday has seen them pushed out out to 8/1 for the title, while Wolves have drifted to 5/2.