Odds update: Another promotion not beyond Wilder’s Sheffield United

Sheffield United’s 4-2 victory at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday was a perfect showcase for the excellent job manager Chris Wilder has done with the Blades.
Wilder ended United’s six-year stay in League One in style, leading the club to the title in his first season and securing 100 points in the process.
Owls’ fans have revelled in their rivals’ struggle to return to the Championship, but Wilder believes Sunday’s performance was the perfect response.
“I’m so proud of the players and the supporters,” he told Sky Sports.
“It was an outstanding effort and fully deserved in my opinion.
“We have had to wait a long time as a football club and there have been some ups and downs for the club since its existence, but this is a great one.
“We get rammed down our throat about ‘coming out of a pub league’ and ‘always in our shadow’ – well I don’t think we were in their shadow today.
“It was them at the end smashing it forward trying to get a result and I thought we were outstanding in every department.”
The Blades are now priced at 11/2 to secure back-to-back promotions and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Wilder’s team could achieve the feat.
While teams like Wolves, Leeds and Middlesbrough will challenge for automatic promotion, United have enough about them to stay in the mix for a play-off slot.
Wilder has United on an upward curve and momentum often plays a big part in football. It’s fair to say there are worse 11/2 shots available right now.