Odds slashed on Sam Allardyce becoming next Everton manager

Everton’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has held discussions with Sam Allardyce about the vacant manager’s position at Goodison Park.
The former England boss could be given the job until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.
Bookmakers have reacted to the news by slashing Allardyce’s odds to take over as manager, with the 63-year-old now as short as 1/7 to be appointed.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been heavily linked with the role, but Allardyce now appears to be in pole position.
David Unsworth is also on the short list, although one win in four games since being placed in temporary charge has done little to advance his claims.
Allardyce made it known he would be interested in the job and he revealed his blueprint for success over the weekend.
“There’s talk of where Everton should be aiming at the club, Champions League or top six or whatever, but in my opinion what they need to do now is just aim at the next game,” he told Paddy Power.
“Focus on getting up the table, win the game that is in front of you, get three points and move up the table.
“That’s what the players and the manager should be doing.”