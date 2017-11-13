Nuno Espirito Santo promised ‘limitless’ funds by Wolves

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been promised ‘limitless’ funds so that he can turn the club into real competitors soon.
The Championship leaders have already splashed a lot of cash this season and they are planning to spend more money in order to make it to the Premier League and make an impact there.
Nuno’s signings have been excellent so far and the likes of Neves, Bonatini and Jota have made a huge difference. Apparently, there are other deals lined up once the promotion is secured.
Wolves’ Chinese owners are working closely with super agent Jorge Mendes to secure the best young talents.
Furthermore, the Championship outfit are confident of meeting the financial fair play regulations once they earn the promotion to the Premier League.
Nuno’s men are expected to win the Championship this season and it will be interesting to see whether they add to the squad during the January transfer window.
These are exciting times for Wolves fans and they will be delighted with the commitment and ambition from their owners.
Wolves legend Steve Daley said: “There is an excitement in and around Wolverhampton that I’ve not seen for a long time. The owners have come in and said what they were going to do. They have then delivered. You can’t ask for much more than that.”