Nuno Espirito Santo eyeing Premier League football with Wolves

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been linked with the Everton job but the Portuguese has moved swiftly to reject the speculations.
According to Guardian, the Wolves manager is reluctant to take over at Goodison Park. Apparently, the Premier League giants have already opened talks to secure his services and have offered him an attractive proposal.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Nuno said: “Regarding that issue, when we joined Wolves in the summer, we came with the commitment of something important, and it was a big challenge, perhaps one of the hardest we have had to face. There is only one focus – the club and what we want to build. If I can ask that of my players, it applies to me too. The only focus I have in my mind today is the game of tomorrow, so nothing else can distract us from that.”
Nuno has done a great job at Wolves so far and he is clearly keen on securing promotion with them. The Portuguese will be focused on the game against Fulham now. It will be interesting to see whether Everton can influence his stance this season, but there is no doubt that he would be a very good appointment for them.
Want to watch Wolves vs Fulham live? Sign up for the NOW TV Week Pass and you can watch this plus half a dozen more football matches this weekend, plus more sports than you can shake a stick at! Get the NOW TV Week Pass for £10.99 here.
The former Valencia manager is represented by Jorge Mendes and the super-agent will have a big role to play in this move if it happens. Mendes is a friend and business partner of the Wolves’ owners and therefore he might not want to weaken the Championship outfit at this stage of the season.
Watch Sky Sports Online
Watch all the biggest matches and events on 10 Sky Sports channels this weekend for a fraction of the subscription cost. For just £6.99, you can get the Sky Sports Day Pass which will give you all the best Sky Sports action for 24 hours (perfect for Super Sunday).
Or get the Sky Sports Week Pass (£10.99) and enjoy a whole week of the biggest events, including all of the weekend’s football action.