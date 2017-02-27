Nottingham Forest: Ryan Yates and Joe Worrall pen new contract extension

Nottingham Forest defender, Joe Worrall, has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club till 2020, the Championship club have confirmed.
📝 #NFFC are delighted to confirm that defender @JoeWorrall5 has signed a contract extension with the club. https://t.co/jYDGT7UpfX pic.twitter.com/0PdmhvvRyq
— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) February 27, 2017
The 20-year-old has developed through the youth ranks at the club, and has progressed to be a regular member of the first-team this season.
The local boy has captained the Under 18 and Under 23 sides, and he gained his first taste of senior football on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge last season. He made 15 appearances and scored his first goal in a 2-2 draw against Newport County.
Worall has high ambitions for himself and wants to play in the Premier League with Forest during the duration of his contract.
Nottingham are 18th in the Championship, and there is still a lot of work to do to secure their survival. However, it seems the youngster has lofty ambitions for the future.
He made first team debut at the end of October, in a 2-0 defeat to Reading, but the Nottingham local boy has quickly established himself as a regular member of the first team.
Nottingham Forest have also secured the long term commitment of midfielder Ryan Yates who has extended his contract with The Reds until 2019.
The 19-year-old had an impressive spell on loan at National League side, Barrow, earlier in the season.
Yates currently plays at Sky Bet League One side Shrewsbury on loan from Forest where he made his league debut against Peterborough on 14 February.