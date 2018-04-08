Blog Columns Site News Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough fans react to Aitor Karanka’s Twitter post

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after his side lost on Saturday.

Forest suffered a 2-0 defeat against Karanka’s former club Middlesbrough at the Riverside stadium in the Championship clash.

After the match, the Spaniard took to Twitter and urged his team to fight relentlessly. He has also thanked both sets of fans for their wonderful support.

Karanka was a fan favourite at Boro, and he is also loved by the Forest fans. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

After a mini revival, Forest have picked up only three points from their last five games, losing two of them.

They find themselves 17th in the Championship table, and Karanka should be aiming to end the season on a high.

Middlesbrough are sixth in the table with 66 points, and Tony Pulis’s side will be looking to grab a place in the play-offs. Boro are looking good, having lost only once in their last nine games.

