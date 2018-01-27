Not Aubameyang – Benzema has agreement with Wenger to join Arsenal

Arsenal splashed the cash to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon in the summer transfer window hoping that the French international will score for fun this season.
So far, the 26-year-old Les Bleus center forward has only netted 9 goals in 27 appearances and in such a scenario, the Gunners are looking to further strengthen their strike-force.
Lately, Arsenal have been linked with Dortmund striker Aubameyang, who has an agreement to join the club (Sport1) but now, once again, Karim Benzema is linked with a move to the Emirates.
According to Diario Gol, Benzema has regularly started under Zidane but he knows that if the French boss departs, things will change for him at the Bernabeu. Therefore, the former Lyon striker is already planning for his future.
The Spanish source have mentioned that the 30-year-old star has got an agreement with Wenger, who wants him at Arsenal next summer.
It is further mentioned that the north Londoners are not willing to pay more than 40 million euros, however, the Los Blancos want at least 60 million euros for their prized asset.
Benzema has won every major trophy in Spain with Real Madrid but this season, his form has been very poor. So far, in 22 appearances in all competitions, he has only netted 6 goals and provided 3 assists. The reigning European champions have largely under-performed as well and they definitely need a new No.9.
His current contract with the La Liga giants will expire in 2021. In your opinion, should Wenger meet Real Madrid’s asking price to sign the veteran forward?