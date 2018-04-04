Norwich manager Daniel Farke praises Celtic target Angus Gunn

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has said to Norwich Evening News that goalkeeper Angus Gunn has been outstanding for his side this season.
The Canaries lost 4-1 against QPR in their last Championship game, and after the match Farke made those comments.
Gunn made a mistake in the second half against QPR that sparked a second half collapse from Norwich City, but Farke is refusing to blame his player.
“It was obviously a mistake from Angus. Everyone can see that,” said Farke, as quoted by Norwich Evening News.
“Although he is nearly two metres tall and can then use his arms he lost that duel in the air against the striker. Don’t want to punish Angus. He played this season nearly with no mistakes.
“He is a young player and sometimes you have to accept they have a poor day but he has been outstanding for us this season.”
The 22-year-old joined the Canaries on loan from Premier League club Manchester City in the summer of 2017, and has been one of the most consistent performers in the league.
His impressive form has caught the attention of Scottish giants Celtic who are interested in signing him in the summer transfer window according to The Scottish Sun.
The England Under-21 international is a very promising young goalkeeper, and would be a good addition for the Bhoys.
Goalkeepers are bound to make mistakes, but Gunn has shown tremendous consistency this season, and should be looking to bounce back in style.